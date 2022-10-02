Look: Vikings Player Hospitalized After Gruesome Injury

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a potentially serious leg injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The first-round pick got carted off the field after the medical staff placed an air cast on his leg. Jamie Erdahl reported on the NFL Network broadcast that Cine was sent to a local hospital following the scary injury.

Ian Rapoport confirmed that Minnesota officially declared Cine out for the rest of the game.

Vikings teammates gathered around Cine when he fell gruesomely on a punt return. They looked concerned for the 22-year-old, who had played only one snap beyond special teams through Week 3.

The No. 32 overall pick compiled 73 tackles for Georgia last season, including seven in the National Title Game win over Alabama. While his status isn't known yet, there's fear he suffered a significant setback.

Here's a closer look at the injury.

WARNING: It's graphic.

Our thoughts are with Cine after the scary scene at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.