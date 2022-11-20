Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Justin Jefferson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson is a bit banged up after a spectacular Week 10 performance, but the star wide receiver will still suit up for the Minnesota Vikings.

Peter Schrager confirmed on FOX's Sunday pre-game show (h/t Dov Kleiman) that Jefferson will play despite experiencing a turf toe.

Jefferson was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to full capacity Friday. He told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday that he planned to play in Week 11's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I mean, I'm playing, so …" Jefferson said. "It don't really hurt. I just tried to make sure I wasn't overly doing it or overly stressing it out (in practice). But nothing major."

Jefferson has averaged a spectacular 117.8 receiving yards per game this season, putting him on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history.

ESPN's Field Yates noted that Jefferson is already 88 yards shy of breaking Randy Moss' record for most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons. The former LSU phenom has 4,076 yards in 42 career games.

Last week, he willed the Vikings to an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills with a season-high 193 receiving yards. That included a spectacular one-handed catch to keep Minnesota alive on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson will attempt to lead the Vikings to their eighth straight victory when hosting the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.