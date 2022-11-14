Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad.

A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy spent two relatively quiet seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. He tallied 104 receptions for 1,022 yards and three touchdowns across five seasons.

Though never a priority in the passing game, O’Shaughnessy collected 244 yards in seven games last year, catching his final eight targets before sitting out the last two games.

Minnesota suffered a major blow at tight end when placing Irv Smith Jr. on the injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. However, the Vikings responded by acquiring TJ Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

Hockenson has caught 16 of 19 targets for 115 yards in two games since joining the team. Johnny Mundt, the only other active Vikings tight end with a catch this season, has nine yards in the last six games.

O’Shaughnessy could provide a contingency plan to an 8-1 team riding a seven-game winning streak. The Vikings can make another national statement when facing the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.