NFL Team Reportedly Having Rough Plane Problems Tonight

An NFL franchise is reportedly having a tough time getting home on Sunday night.

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals in heartbreaking fashion in Week 2. The Vikings had a very makable field goal for the win as time was expiring, but place kicker Greg Joseph missed it.

“I felt good about that kick. I know he missed the extra point earlier, but it’s kind of like that. He’s been kicking good, we’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking, ‘This should be an easy one here,’” Zimmer said.

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Greg Joseph field-goal attempt at end: "I felt good about that kick. I know he missed the extra point earlier, but it’s kind of like that. He’s been kicking good, we’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking, ‘This should be an easy one here'" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 20, 2021

It’s just one game, though, and we’re only two weeks into the season. The Vikings will look to re-set ahead of Week 3.

Unfortunately, the Vikings are reportedly having a tough time getting home.

According to Darren Wolfson, the Vikings had to switch planes because the initial one was having issues.

“Vikings have to switch airplanes in Arizona since first plane was damaged. I’m sure all they want to do is get home and now that’s being delayed,” he reported.

From the You Can't Make It Up Department: #Vikings have to switch airplanes in Arizona since first plane was damaged. I'm sure all they want to do is get home and now that's being delayed. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 20, 2021

It’s been a very long day for the Vikings, that is for sure.

Minnesota, 0-2, will look to notch its first win of the season next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.