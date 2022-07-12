Von Miller Makes His Opinion On The Broncos Very Clear

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos traded Von Miller last season before he could conclude his 11th year with the organization that drafted him in 2011.

He's nevertheless still watching and rooting for his former squad.

Speaking at his Von's Vision charity event in Colorado, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post (h/t Pro Football Talk), Miller said he's excited to see the Broncos "win as many games as possible" behind Russell Wilson.

"This team is going to be great," Miller said. "It’s bittersweet that I won’t be here to be a part of it, because I’ve still got orange and blue in my heart, and it will stay that way forever."

Miller admitted to feeling crushed by last year's trade. However, it ended well for the star edge rusher, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Rams after tallying four postseason sacks.

"It was heartbreaking," Miller said of the trade. "I almost cried. To go and win a Super Bowl with the Rams, that is the only thing that could’ve helped out with the heartbreak."

Miller could return to the Super Bowl after signing a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. Before joining the popular title favorite, the 33-year-old said he desired a return to Denver this offseason. He also had interest in staying with the Rams or going to the Dallas Cowboys.

Per The Athletic's Dan Pompei, Miller said the Broncos never reached out when he entered free agency. They instead signed Randy Gregory, who turned down a five-year, $70 million offer from Dallas that Miller claimed the Cowboys later made to him.

The Bills and Broncos won't meet during the regular season, but Miller will see his first squad in the preseason. If he's right about the Broncos emerging as contenders, the two AFC squads could collide in the playoffs.