Von Miller Reveals How The Cowboys Could Have Gotten Him

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

After signing with the Buffalo Bills, Von Miller will hope he's once again the missing ingredient to lead a championship contender to glory.

Coming off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, who acquired him in a midseason trade last year, the star edge rusher joined the Bills on a six-year deal deal worth up to $120 million. Around $51.4 million is guaranteed.

Miller left one title hopeful for another, but those weren't his only two options.

According to The Athletic's Dan Pompei, Miller said the Dallas Cowboys offered him the five-year, $70 million contract that Randy Gregory initially agreed to before taking the same contract with Miller's former team, the Denver Broncos.

Miller would have joined America's Team, even at a discount, if the money was closer to the massive payday he got from Buffalo.

"I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys," Miller said. "I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less."

He was also eyeing a return to Denver. During the Rams' playoff run, Miller informed the Broncos that he'd come back if they acquired Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

While they attained Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, Miller said they never reached out to him for a reunion.

Miller was then "90 percent certain" he would remain with the Rams, where he won a championship after recording four postseason sacks. However, the Bills offered a longer contract with an extra guaranteed year.

"This place chose me," Miller told Pompei. "Buffalo just chose me. And it’s been trying to choose me all of these years."

Miller will look to pay immediate dividends when opening the 2022 NFL season back at SoFi Stadium to face the Rams. The 33-year-old also hopes to play out the entirety of his six-year deal.