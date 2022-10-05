Von Miller Says He Knows Where Odell Beckham Will Sign

Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Rams linebacker Von Miller greets fans before a game against the Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. remains an intriguing wild card who could uplift an NFL offense later this season.

The wide receiver isn't rushing a free-agent decision as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He likely won't be able to play again until November.

While football fans don't know which team Beckhgam will join, Buffalo Bills star Von Miller believes he has a good idea.

"I think when it's time to start chopping the block, I think when it's time to like get down to business, like we already know where he's gonna be at," Miller said, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "We know. Just in my eyes, I think I know where he's gonna be at."

Miller didn't clarify which team, but the linebacker said he talks to Beckham regularly and believes his former Los Angeles Rams teammate would fit with the Bills.

Already second in passing offense behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo doesn't quite need Beckham. Yet extra depth rarely hurts, especially as the Bills currently face injuries to Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.

Returning to the Rams also makes sense, as Van Jefferson is still sidelined from offseason knee surgery while Allen Robinson has yet to assimilate well to his new offense. Beckham scored seven touchdowns in 12 games (including the playoffs) after joining the Rams last season.

Miller said Beckham is "going on tour" with visits to the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. While he went to the New York Giants' facility, it was an unofficial visit with no signs pointing toward a reunion.

Whether or not he's already chosen, Beckham will likely soon join a new team with hopes of making another championship run.