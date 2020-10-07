Wade Phillips Addresses The NFL Job Speculation

Wade Phillips isn’t on the sidelines coaching this year for the first time since 2014. However, the former defensive coordinator is still monitoring job openings in the NFL.

Although he didn’t have much success as a head coach, Phillips is considered by many to be one of the best defensive minds in NFL history. He led an elite Denver Broncos defense to a Super Bowl title during the 2015 season.

The odds of an NFL team hiring Phillips during the middle of the season aren’t that high. Nonetheless, it sounds like he’s waiting for another opportunity.

“Watching and waiting the League not one team,” Phillips wrote on Twitter. “Just looking to see if I can get an opportunity to help someone Win.”

Who knows, perhaps there will be a reunion between Phillips and the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike McCarthy hired Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator, but that experiment has blown up in his face. Dallas has given up a combined 146 points through four games this season.

If Jerry Jones runs out of patience with Nolan this year, he might decide to bring in a familiar face in Phillips.

Phillips was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2007 through 2010. During that span, he owned a 34-22 record and took the team to the NFC Divisional Round twice.