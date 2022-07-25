Wade Phillips Officially Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Wade Phillips is officially moving on to the next phase of his coaching career.

The longtime NFL coach has officially been named the head coach of the XFL's Houston franchise.

Phillips' gig was officially announced on Sunday night, when the XFL announced its new cities.

Phillips is one of three prominent XFL coaches in the state of Texas right now.

That's a pretty impressive list.

Houston's XFL franchise will be fun to watch, that is for sure.