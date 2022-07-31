Warren Moon Furious Over Contract News: NFL World Reacts

Warren Moon #1, Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs during the American Football Conference West game against the San Diego Chargers on 26 November 2000 at the Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California, United States. The Chargers won the game 17 - 16. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals faced a lot of scrutiny for the "homework" clause in his new contract.

A clause in Murray's new blockbuster contract extension mandated four hours of independent film study a week for the star quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, this clause led to many questioning Murray's work ethic. The Cardinals ultimately opted to remove the clause from the contract.

Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon is still furious, though.

"It's something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn't let us play," Moon says. "That we were lazy, that we didn't study, that we couldn't be leaders, that we weren't smart. So all those different things just kind of came to surface after we put all that stuff to bed over the years and just because of this deal that's going on between Arizona and Kyler."

"So yeah, very embarrassing."

"It’s a slap in the face to Kyler…" one fan tweeted.

The Cardinals later decided to remove the clause from the contract, apologizing for the distraction it caused.

Still, it was put in there for a reason...