Warren Moon Shares His Thoughts On Tom Brady In Tampa Bay

Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon knows a thing or two about thriving in the NFL in the twilight years. So he had some thoughts about another aging QB – Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Appearing on JR SportBrief, Moon called it “the right decision” for Brady to leave New England when he did. He explained that the opportunity to play alongside a great set of talents like Tampa Bay has was too good an opportunity to pass up.

“I really do think that he made the right decision,” Moon said. “He’s going somewhere where they have great talent around him, great wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He has good tight ends. [Rob] Gronkowski comes there, a guy that he’s very, very familiar with. The running backs have been very good, and the offensive line, they really beefed that up in the offseason as well. But the thing I’m more encouraged about is their defense.”

Brady is enjoying a solid season with Tampa Bay despite many pundits projecting he would falter without Bill Belichick coaching him. Through the first six weeks he has completed 64.1-percent of his passes for 1,541 yards, 14 touchdowns with only four picks.

The results speak for themselves: Tampa Bay is currently 4-2 and holds the lead in a robust NFC South. New England, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to the lowly Denver Broncos and are 2-3 – below .500 through five weeks for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Warren Moon: Brady 'made the right decision' to leave New England https://t.co/uDW3leSd7c — RADIO.COM Sports (@RDCSports) October 20, 2020

Warren Moon knows what it’s like to play at a high level well into his twilight years. He made the Pro Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 1997 at the age of 41, and played all the way until he was 44.

Tom Brady has been playing at a much higher level than most QBs in their mid-40s do though.

We’ll find out in the months to come whether Brady can join the illustrious ranks of players who took multiple teams to the playoffs too.