Warren Moon Supports Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

Warren Moon #1, Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs during the American Football Conference West game against the San Diego Chargers on 26 November 2000 at the Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California, United States. The Chargers won the game 17 - 16. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick has the support of at least one legendary NFL quarterback as he attempts to make his way back into the league for 2022.

This week, Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. Kaepernick has yet to be signed, but according to reports, the Raiders are seriously considering it.

Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon believes Kaepernick could provide value to Las Vegas.

"[Josh McDaniels] knows how to work with that type of quarterback," the NFL legend told TMZ. "Maybe there's a package of plays that he can put in that help the Raiders maybe in game time situations."

Moon thinks Kaepernick could be the backup.

"If you look at the backups they have right now, they don't have a whole lot of experience as far as game time," Moon said. "So, I think it makes a lot of sense to bring him in and take a look and see what he's still got left."

Moon believes that Kaepernick could play a Cam Newton or Tim Tebow role for Las Vegas.

Not everyone is on board with that, though.

"He couldn't even beat out career back up Blaine Gabbert last time he was playing. Silly to think he is better after not playing for 3 or 4 yrs," one fan tweeted.

"I can see that. But they won't sign him," another fan predicted.

Do you see Kaepernick signing somewhere for 2022?