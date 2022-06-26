Warren Sapp Sounds Off On Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: NFL television commentator Warren Sapp receives his NFL Hall of Fame ring during halftime ceremonies as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Miami Dolphins November 11, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Tampa won 22 - 19. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp recently revealed what he'd heard about Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the legendary defensive lineman, the workout was a "disaster."

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right,” Sapp explained during an interview on VladTV.

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, remains unsigned following his workout.

"How many years ago I say he had nothing to gain only could lose going back!" one fan admitted.

"Not surprised at all," another fan admitted.

"Come to think of it, it is kind of odd, though not surprising, that there hasn't been a peep about Kaepernick's workout," another fan added.

Kaepernick hasn't played professional football since 2016, so it's not surprising to hear that he might've been rusty.

Will we ever see him back on an NFL field?