Washington Commanders React To Death Of Former NFL Coach

Ernie Zampese, an innovative offensive coordinator for four NFL teams during a 24-year career, died at age 86.

His son, Ken Zampese, is the Washington Commanders' current quarterbacks coach. The organization expressed its condolences Monday on Twitter.

"We mourn the loss of Ernie Zampese, father of QB coach Ken Zampese, and one of the most innovative offensive minds throughout his long NFL coaching career," the team posted. "Our hearts are with Ken and the entire Zampese family."

Ernie Zampese helped develop the famed "Air Coryell" offense for the San Diego Chargers, where he started as a wide receivers coach in 1979. He then spent seven years with the Los Angeles Rams, who posted a top-10 passing offense in five straight seasons.

Norv Turner, who worked with Zampese on the Rams, told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that he "was doing stuff in the 70's and the 80's that people today think are new."

Zampese then won two Super Bowls in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys from 1994 to 1997. Former quarterback Troy Aikman called Zampese "one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game" on Instagram.

He wrapped up his unheralded coaching career with two seasons on the New England Patriots.

Our thoughts go out to Ken Zampese and all of Ernie's loved ones for their loss.