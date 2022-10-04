Washington Reportedly Gets More Tough Injury News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders may have received another unfortunate break on the injury front.

During Monday's virtual press conference, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Jahan Datson tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

He said he hopes the injury isn't significant enough to cost the rookie wide receiver "more than a week or two."

The blows are piling up for the Commanders, who were down to their third-string center and also facing injuries to right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Sam Cosmi.

Rivera admitted to "tremendous frustration" over the team's early health setbacks.

"To lose a player of Jahan’s caliber who’s done a lot of good things for you, that’s even more frustrating," Rivera said.

Dotson has already scored four touchdowns in as many NFL games, including two in his professional debut. This year's No. 16 pick has 152 receiving yards this season.

The update puts the rookie's availability in peril for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Furthermore, Dotson would have a shorter timetable to return for Week 6's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.