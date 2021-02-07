Watch: Amanda Gorman’s Pregame Performance Is Going Viral

Amanda Gorman is just 22 years old, yet her career accomplishments are already greater than most ever dream of.

Gorman began the year with an iconic performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 of this year. The 22-year-old’s poetic performance is being remembered as one of the most memorable moments in inauguration history.

Less than a month later, Gorman took to the big stage at Super Bowl LV to perform another poem. The poem celebrated the heroes of the pandemic, including healthcare workers who’ve worked so many hours over the past year.

Take a look at Gorman’s latest iconic performance below.

What an incredible way to kick off Super Bowl LV. Amanda Gorman has a long and bright career ahead of her.

As for the big game, tonight’s matchup will pair the GOAT versus the baby GOAT. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to repeat as back-to-back champs after beating the 49ers to win last season’s Super Bowl. To do so, they’ll have to take down the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady.

It’s hard to fathom how well Brady is still playing at his age. No. 12 has made it look easy leading the Buccaneers to tonight’s Super Bowl. We’ll see if Tampa Bay has enough gas left in the tank to out-duel the Chiefs.

Tune into CBS right now to catch tonight’s Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and Chiefs.