Watch: Andy Dalton, Wife Shared Really Cool Moment Today

From 2011 to 2019, Andy Dalton was the starting QB of the Cincinnati Bengals. Today he returned to Cincinnati as QB of the Dallas Cowboys, and delivered a win against his former team.

Dalton and the Cowboys had little problem taking down the Bengals. He completed 69.3-percent of his passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and let the defense take care of the rest en route to a 30-7 win.

But in the middle of that big win over his former team, Dalton and his wife Jordan had a fun moment together. FOX cameras caught Jordan cheering on her husband and giving him a “Horns Up” sign. Dalton apparently spotted his wife and returned a horns up sign of his own.

Not a bad way to mark your return to the team you once took to the playoffs. Especially when that win keeps Dallas alive in the playoff race.

Nobody having more fun than the Daltons today pic.twitter.com/ywQnVsZHoU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 13, 2020

In nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Andy Dalton threw for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns. He is Cincinnati’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and second to Ken Anderson in passing yards.

Dalton was also a three-time Pro Bowler, and led them to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons.

But after the team went 2-14 in 2019, the Bengals parted ways with Dalton and drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dalton may not have any ill-will towards his former team, but he clearly had some fun getting a little revenge today.