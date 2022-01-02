Watch: Awesome NFL Referee Moment Going Viral Today

Usually NFL fans dread hearing the voice of a referee over the loudspeaker during a penalty call. But the referee for one of today’s games turned it into something viral.

Late in the first half of today’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, referee Shawn Smith decided to add a little personality to a penalty call. Before making the announcement, he said “Hey, hey, hey” into the intercom.

Fans at Nissan Stadium decided to have some fun with Smith. They collectively yelled back “Heyyy” as Smith began calling out the penalty.

It’s extremely rare that referees do anything other than act like machines. This play was an absolute breath of fresh air. So the NFL world thought that little moment was awesome. And the response on social media shows it:

This is AWESOME: Ref randomly says "Hey, hey, hey” before announcing the penalty. All the Titans fans in the stadium answer back: "HEYYYYY!" I love this 😂pic.twitter.com/7U39ozWXLZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

“Petition to make this mandatory for all refs when announcing penalties,” one fan replied

Another fan complained that the penalty itself was terrible, but still admitted the call was hilarious. “Was the worst PI call of the season but that’s hilarious,” they wrote.

“Lmao more refs like him,” wrote a third.

Some fans noted that the “Hey, hey, hey” was a callback to the popular Fat Albert tv show. There are plenty of pictures of the iconic children’s character in the comments there.

What a fun little moment in an otherwise intense game. More of these, please!