Watch: Awesome NFL Referee Moment Going Viral Today

photo of an nfl refereeDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Usually NFL fans dread hearing the voice of a referee over the loudspeaker during a penalty call. But the referee for one of today’s games turned it into something viral.

Late in the first half of today’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, referee Shawn Smith decided to add a little personality to a penalty call. Before making the announcement, he said “Hey, hey, hey” into the intercom.

Fans at Nissan Stadium decided to have some fun with Smith. They collectively yelled back “Heyyy” as Smith began calling out the penalty.

It’s extremely rare that referees do anything other than act like machines. This play was an absolute breath of fresh air. So the NFL world thought that little moment was awesome. And the response on social media shows it:

“Petition to make this mandatory for all refs when announcing penalties,” one fan replied

Another fan complained that the penalty itself was terrible, but still admitted the call was hilarious. “Was the worst PI call of the season but that’s hilarious,” they wrote.

“Lmao more refs like him,” wrote a third.

Some fans noted that the “Hey, hey, hey” was a callback to the popular Fat Albert tv show. There are plenty of pictures of the iconic children’s character in the comments there.

What a fun little moment in an otherwise intense game. More of these, please!

