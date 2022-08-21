Watch: Crazy Fight Breaks Out In NFL Stands On Saturday Night
A pretty nasty fight broke out in the stands at an NFL preseason game on Saturday night.
During the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game, several fans got into a big fight.
Video of the big fight has emerged on social media.
"Big fight at the #Jaguars-#Steelers game just now. Disclaimer: Violence," a fan wrote.
There seems to have been more fights in the stands at football games in recent years.
Hopefully cooler heads will prevail in the games to come.