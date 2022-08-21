Watch: Crazy Fight Breaks Out In NFL Stands On Saturday Night

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

A pretty nasty fight broke out in the stands at an NFL preseason game on Saturday night.

During the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game, several fans got into a big fight.

Video of the big fight has emerged on social media.

"Big fight at the #Jaguars-#Steelers game just now. Disclaimer: Violence," a fan wrote.

There seems to have been more fights in the stands at football games in recent years.

Hopefully cooler heads will prevail in the games to come.