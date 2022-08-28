Watch: Epic NFL 2-Point Conversion Went Viral On Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Preseason games may not count, but don't tell that to Joshua Dobbs.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 11 of 20 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown pass in Saturday's 21-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. Yet he also pulled off a stunning two-point conversion late in the exhibition finale.

After eluding a defender, Dobbs spun, turned to his left, and took off to the sideline. All that effort took him near the line of scrimmage before he leaped through another opponent across the pylon.

The former Tennessee Volunteers standout has seen limited playing time in his NFL career. His last action came when briefly spelling Mason Rudolph in Week 17 of the 2020 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had already clinched the AFC North.

Every preseason rep matters for a player like Dobbs fighting to stay in the league. It's also not far-fetched to envision Cleveland playing him this season.

With Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games, Dobbs is competing with Josh Rosen for second-string duties behind Jacoby Brissett. The Browns had a scare in practice earlier this week when Brissett appeared to hit his hand on a teammate's helmet.

If Brissett gets injured or plays poorly, Dobbs could have a chance to display his athleticism in meaningful regular-season action.