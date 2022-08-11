Watch: Ezekiel Elliott Got Lit Up At Practice On Thursday

The Denver Broncos opened their facility doors to the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice on Thursday.

Along with a brawl, the day consisted of some hard hitting on the gridiron.

A fan shared a video of Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb laying out Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken, Chubb and Elliott exchanged words after the hit. The Broncos linebacker recalled the conversation.

"He said, 'You ain’t got to do that.' I said, ‘My bad, bro.’ You’ve got to keep ‘em up. At the end of the day, it’s all love.”

Chubb began his NFL career with 12 sacks in 2018 and offered 7.5 more in 2020. However, he tore his ACL early in the 2019 season and missed 10 games with an ankle sprain last season.

The 26-year-old is looking to regain his mojo, but he might have gone over the top with such a tenacious hit in a practice scrimmage.

The Broncos likely won't get any more opportunities to pulverize Elliott on Saturday night. Elliott doesn't plan on playing this preseason, citing joint practices as part of the reason why he can properly prepare for the season without any exhibition games.