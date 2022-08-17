Watch: Fan Injured During Fight At NFL Practice

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Rain falls during the first half of a game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The joint practices between the Patriots and the Panthers have been getting very physical this week - perhaps too physical.

On Wednesday, emotions once again boiled over, with Patriots and Panthers players fighting, spilling over into where the fans were sitting.

Unfortunately, one fan was reportedly injured.

"The woman suffered a swollen foot but refused treatment from Patriots medical personnel," ESPN reports.

"The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Deatrich Wise reached out to the fan to apologize, and McCaffrey shook her hand as well. The Patriots offered her tickets to a game this season."

Maybe take things down a notch moving forward, guys.

Week 1 is less than a month away.