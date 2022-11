Watch: Fan Runs Onto Field During Punt Return

Stay off the field, please...

During Sunday's Jaguars vs. Raiders game, a fan ran onto the field during a punt return.

He's lucky he wasn't absolutely leveled by one of the players, either on purpose or by mistake.

"This fan just wanted to return the punt," Action Network joked on Sunday.

Jacksonville is leading Las Vegas, 24-20, on Sunday afternoon.

The fan who rushed the field during the punt return is likely on his way to jail.