Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Bucs vs. Saints Game

Things are getting pretty heated between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs and the Saints have recently played some chippy, trash talk-fueled contests. Sunday's game is no different.

Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 2 game, a fight broke out between Saints and Bucs players, with multiple top figures getting ejected from the contest.

Here's a video of the fight between the Bucs and the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs and the Saints both had players ejected from Sunday's contest for the fight.

The Bucs and the Saints are currently tied at 3-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

It should be a fun finish.