INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field.

On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss..

Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was ugly.

There seems to have been an uptick in fights at sporting events in recent years.

That trend needs to stop.