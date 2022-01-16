Watch: NSFW Moment On NFL’s Nickelodeon Broadcast

Over the past couple of year the NFL has expanded its reach to include the children’s cable network, Nickelodeon. Unfortunately, the NFL wasn’t quite able to make today’s playoff game suitable for all ages.

During the first half of the Cowboys-49ers game there was a pretty notable NSFW moment. 49ers tight end George Kittle could be heard dropping a clear F-bomb after a play.

This isn’t the first time that the NFL has had someone audibly drop an F-bomb. Cordarrelle Patterson shouted the word into the referee’s microphone during last year’s Bears-Saints game.

But fans know that things like that don’t exactly go over well at Nickelodeon. And they’re having tons of fun imagining how Nick executives are responding right now. Some feel that it might as well be a tradition after what happened with Patterson last year:

why Nick doesn’t just turn off the field mics for their broadcasts I don’t know https://t.co/B5yJ1Eo3ie — kam (@kampagnepapi) January 16, 2022

The People’s Tight End, giving the kids what they want. https://t.co/UQIoccdxWG — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) January 16, 2022

2nd straight year! It’s a tradition now https://t.co/DxrQcNcpsO — Matt (@MattJ_Morrison) January 16, 2022

In just two years the NFL has featured a ton of content on Nickelodeon. All of it is tailored for children (and many nostalgic adults).

The NFL can regulate a lot of different things out of its game from quarterback hits to penalties. But regulating what people say on a microphone is probably beyond even their abilities.

So if Nickelodeon finds itself with a lot of angry phone calls tomorrow, there may have conversations with the NFL moving forward.

In the meantime though, this entire situation is extremely funny.