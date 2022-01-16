The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: NSFW Moment On NFL’s Nickelodeon Broadcast

Nickelodeon event at Heinz Field.PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 19: A general view of atmosphere during Nickelodeon's Road To The Worldwide Day Of Play 2018 at Heinz Field on August 19, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Over the past couple of year the NFL has expanded its reach to include the children’s cable network, Nickelodeon. Unfortunately, the NFL wasn’t quite able to make today’s playoff game suitable for all ages.

During the first half of the Cowboys-49ers game there was a pretty notable NSFW moment. 49ers tight end George Kittle could be heard dropping a clear F-bomb after a play.

This isn’t the first time that the NFL has had someone audibly drop an F-bomb. Cordarrelle Patterson shouted the word into the referee’s microphone during last year’s Bears-Saints game.

But fans know that things like that don’t exactly go over well at Nickelodeon. And they’re having tons of fun imagining how Nick executives are responding right now. Some feel that it might as well be a tradition after what happened with Patterson last year:

In just two years the NFL has featured a ton of content on Nickelodeon. All of it is tailored for children (and many nostalgic adults).

The NFL can regulate a lot of different things out of its game from quarterback hits to penalties. But regulating what people say on a microphone is probably beyond even their abilities.

So if Nickelodeon finds itself with a lot of angry phone calls tomorrow, there may have conversations with the NFL moving forward.

In the meantime though, this entire situation is extremely funny.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.