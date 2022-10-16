Watch: Panthers Wide Receiver, Coach Have To Be Separated

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson has been mentioned in trade rumors this week.

Those trade rumors will probably heat up following Sunday afternoon's game.

Anderson and Panthers assistant coach Joe Dailey had to be separated on the sideline.

"FOX TV cameras catch #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson getting into the face of WR coach Joe Dailey," Nick Carboni tweeted.

The Panthers are leading the Rams, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon's game is airing on FOX.