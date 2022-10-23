Watch: Refs Get Hit In Face With Ball In Unfortunate Moment

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

There was much less action than expected in the opening half of Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

An early highlight from the Week 7 contest came at a referee's expense.

As an official called holding on Lions center Evan Brown, a football came flying at his head. Detroit running back Jamaal Williams inadvertently hit the referee when throwing back the football.

A seemingly remorseful Williams immediately ran over and appeared to apologize. While another official didn't seem as amused, the struck referee looked to laugh off the incident as he finished relaying the penalty.

The call negated a first-down run by Williams on 3rd-and-4 and moved Detroit back to the 35. After gaining a yard on third and long, Michael Badgley gave the Lions a 6-3 lead by converting a 53-yard field goal.

Games involving the Lions have averaged a combined 62 points, but neither offense has gotten much going in Dak Prescott's return for the Cowboys. Each side will look to wake up during the second half at AT&T Stadium.