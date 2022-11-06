Watch: Rookie Punter Drills 74-Yard Bomb On Sunday Night

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

It's not the best sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the punter contributes more than Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers have yet to find the end zone during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. That's forced rookie Jake Camarda to have a far busier day than the team would like.

Camarda has already pinned four of six punts inside the 20-yard line. One of those went for 74 yards, tying Sean Landeta for the franchise record.

Tampa Bay spent a fourth-round pick on Camarda this year after he averaged 45.8 yards per punt at Georgia. He entered Sunday 19th in punt average (46.7) and 20th in net yards (41.3).

Camarda will climb up those leaderboards following Sunday's performance. However, Tampa Bay doesn't want a punter to be its biggest cause for celebration.

Down 13-6 entering the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers are in danger of falling to 3-6 if suffering their fourth straight loss. They can't afford for Camarda to see the field anymore on Sunday.