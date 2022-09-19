Watch: Slow-Motion Video Of Kyler Murray Getting Hit By Fan

Police are investigating an incident between Kyler Murray and a fan following the Cardinals' overtime win over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Murray appeared to get hit in the face by a fan following his team's win in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Police are now investigating the incident.

"Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available," the Associated Press reports.

A slow-motion video of the Kyler Murray-fan incident has surfaced on social media.

You can clearly see contact, based on the video seen above.

It will be interesting to see if any real charges are made following the postgame incident.

Arizona improved to 1-1 on the season following the big overtime win Sunday.