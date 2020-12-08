Watch: Tony Romo Does Impressions Of Fellow Star Quarterbacks

Tony Romo clearly is a man of of many talents. He began on the football field, playing quarterback at the highest level with the Dallas Cowboys. Since retiring, the three-time Pro Bowler made his way to the broadcast booth, becoming one of the most skilled in-game color commentators on television.

But on Monday, Romo showed off another of his many skills.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Romo got asked to show off some impressions of other great NFL quarterbacks. Despite being reluctant at first, the 40-year-old commentator quickly got into the spirit to poke fun at some his peers. Romo chose to imitate three of the game’s best in Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Take a look, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

Tony Romo's impersonation of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre is spot on. (via @JimmyKimmelLive)pic.twitter.com/gDfrWmDKrt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2020

Very well done by Romo. Clearly the CBS analyst has spent a lot of time watching film on the other three quarterbacks.

Romo quickly became one of the league’s most respected voices when he joined the broadcast booth a few years ago. He’s started to be known for predicting plays before they happen and always seems to have a blast alongside partner Jim Nantz. The duo often broadcasts one of the best games of the week since they’ve established themselves as the strongest pair on CBS.

It would definitely be interesting to see what the other three Hall-of-Famers thought of the former Cowboys quarterback trying to imitate them.

Better yet, maybe Kimmel can bring on one of the other three to do an impression of Romo. The now retired quarterback put together quite the career with the Cowboys and definitely had his fair share of quirky pre-snap motions.

For now, fans can check out Romo on CBS on NFL Sundays.