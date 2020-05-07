Week 1 Monday Night Football Matchups Announced

The full 2020 NFL schedule just dropped moments ago. We now officially know the two matchups on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

In the first game, the New York Giants will host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Steelers have won two in a row against the Giants, with a win at MetLife in 2012 and a home victory at Heinz Field in 2016.

In the nightcap, the Denver Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans at 10:15 p.m. ET, also on ESPN. Denver last hosted a Week 1 Monday night game in 2017 when they beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos actually hosted Tennessee in 2019, shutting the eventual AFC runner-up out 16-0.

We will have plenty more on the NFL schedule release throughout the evening.

If you want to watch ESPN’s three-hour schedule release show, it begins at the top of the hour.