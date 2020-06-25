What Cam Newton Has Reportedly Told People He’s Looking For

It is looking more and more likely that when NFL training camps open later this summer, Cam Newton will still be a free agent.

Newton has remained unsigned since the Carolina Panthers released him back in March. Reports have indicated that he is content to wait until the right situation before signing with a team.

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer addressed what that right situation could look like. It certainly appears that Newton is looking for an opportunity to play at his next stop.

The 2015 NFL MVP still feels he has plenty of good football left in the tank.

For what it’s worth, Newton has told people that he’s not looking to go to a place as a firm No. 2 or in a mentoring type of role for a younger quarterback — and for obvious reasons. He still believes he can play, and that he is a starter. And as such, he’s willing to wait for the right opportunity, which makes his signing date pretty unpredictable.

As Breer also writes, the best-case scenario for Newton might include a projected starter getting hurt in the preseason. If that team is a contender or doesn’t have a viable No. 2 option, they could choose to take a look at the onetime No. 1 overall pick.

In 2018, Newton was playing at a high level before injuries set in. He was limited to two games last fall and clearly wasn’t healthy even when he did play.

Here’s hoping Newton gets another shot somewhere to see if he can still be a major contributor.