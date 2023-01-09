What Happens If The Rams vs. Seahawks Ends In A Tie?

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL World has all eyes on the Rams vs. Seahawks game on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield and the underdog Rams are in overtime against the Seahawks on Sunday.

With a win, the Seahawks are in the playoffs, as long as the Packers lose or tie their game.

But what happens if the Seahawks and the Rams end in a tie on Sunday afternoon?

Here are the scenarios.

With a tie, the Seahawks are eliminated from the playoffs. A tie is a good thing for the Lions and the Packers.

"A tie is a good thing for the Lions. If the Rams and Seahawks tie, the winner of tonight’s Lions vs. Packers game gets the Wild Card spot," Brad Galli tweeted.

The Lions would be the team that gets in with a tie against the Packers.

"If Seahawks and Rams were to tie, Seattle would be eliminated and Detroit-Green Bay would look like this:

• Packers in with win over Lions

• Lions get in with win OR tie vs. Packers," another fan added.

The end of the Rams vs. Seahawks game is currently airing on FOX NFL bonus coverage across the country.