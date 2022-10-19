Jerry Jones' Main Problem With Roger Goodell Revealed

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones opposed awarding commissioner Roger Goodell a new contract for the second time.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported that Jones was the NFL's only owner to vote against the compensation committee opening negotiations on a new deal for Goodell. The Dallas Cowboys owner also tried to block a contract in 2017.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports attempted to assess Jones' mindset. He alleged that Jones thinks Goodell has benefited from a preexisting foundation fortified by the game's owners.

"I'm telling y'all, Jerry believes Roger is dining out for life on TV contracts and revenue streams that Jerry believes he created," Robinson wrote on Twitter. "He thinks a lot of this financial success was set on autopilot before Roger was voted in, but Goodell has reaped massive cash on the backs of owners."

ESPN reported that Jones told New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft "don't f---k with me" during a tense exchange in Tuesday's meeting. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said Jones also directed anger toward New York Giants owner John Mara and the Cleveland Browns' Jimmy Haslam.

Five years ago, Jones told Goodell he would "come after you with everything I have." The league had suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games following a domestic violence investigation, and Jones opposed players protesting against police brutality and racial inequality during the national anthem.

While Jones had support last time, he was the lone dissenter in Tuesday's vote. Even as one of the NFL's most influential owners, he's highly unlikely to win a crusade against Goodell by himself.