What Josh Allen Injury Means For Bills-Vikings Betting Line

Josh Allen is currently considered day-to-day with a sprained right elbow. Although his status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, sportsbooks don't appear confident in the star quarterback's availability.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that the Buffalo Bills, previously favored by as many as 9.5, are now 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel. Florio said the spread was four on DraftKings, but it has since also fallen to 3.5 in favor of the home team.

Removing an MVP-caliber quarterback will drastically impact any game's outlook. Buffalo ranks third in scoring and passing offense behind Allen's 23 total touchdowns and 8.1 yards per pass attempt.

The 26-year-old won't practice Wednesday, and head coach Sean McDermott only said "we'll see" when asked if Allen will play.

Vikings fans could take umbrage to that opening line regardless of Allen's status. While the Bills fell to 6-2 following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, the Vikings improved to 7-1 and extended their winning streak to six.

If Buffalo rules out Allen, expect the sportsbooks to block off any betting action before re-opening the game with Minnesota instead favored.