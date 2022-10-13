What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady.

Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).

Per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com (h/t theScore), Pickett showed admiration for this Week 6 opponent while potentially making Brady feel old in the process.

"I played with him on Madden. What was his first year? I was born in '98. 2000? So I was pretty young," Pickett said. "As long as I can remember, I remember him in the NFL. He's a legend of the game. (I have) nothing but respect."

While Pickett is looking forward to the marquee matchup, he reminded everyone that he's not going one-on-one against Brady. The 24-year-old instead must focus on circumventing a defense ranked sixth in points and yards allowed.

"It's another great opportunity, but I'm going against the defense," Pickett said. "Our defense will handle business on that side. I've got to worry about our job on the offensive side. We've got to put up points against a great defense."

Pickett has thrown four interceptions since replacing Mitch Trubisky in Week 4. Brady, meanwhile, has a 96.5 quarterback rating in what some may still consider a slow start for his lofty standards.

Dolley noted that Brady's teams have won their last 12 games against a rookie quarterback. Considering the Steelers just got decimated by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for their fourth straight loss, there's a solid chance the Buccaneers continue that trend and force Pickett to endure more growing pains.