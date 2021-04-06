What Roger Goodell Has Reportedly Said About Georgia

With MLB deciding to remove the All-Star Game from Georgia in response to new voting rights legislation, many have wondered if Roger Goodell and the NFL will also take some sort of action.

On Monday, Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams regarding the situation in Georgia. Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of the memo and shared it in full this morning.

“I know that a number of you have asked questions about the recent Georgia legislation regarding that state’s voting procedures,” it reads in part. “Other states are considering voting-related legislation as well, and we can expect that these bills will continue to generate commentary and controversy, particularly in our current highly-charged political environment.

“We know that the right to vote is fundamental and at the core of our democracy. We will always support that right and the NFL has done so in a comprehensive and thoughtful way.”

In the past, the NFL has done what the MLB did, once removing a Super Bowl from Arizona because of the state’s failure to acknowledge Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday. As of now, they don’t seem likely to take any direct action.

“The memo does not address, and the league did not specifically respond to our inquiry regarding, the possibility of future league events (Super Bowl and draft) being staged in Georgia given the new voting-rights law,” PFT’s Mike Florio writes. “Reading between the lines, the league’s position seems to be that it won’t take specific action as to Georgia.”

For what it’s worth, there currently are no future Super Bowls scheduled for Atlanta. If there was one, it might put the NFL under more pressure to act.

For now, it seems like Goodell is comfortable taking a wait and see approach.