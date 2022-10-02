What You Need To Know About Patriots Rookie Bailey Zappe

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots takes the field during warmups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Bailey Zappe era is underway in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

New England's starting quarterback, Mac Jones, is out of the game with an ankle injury. Brian Hoyer, who started in Jones' place, has been removed from the contest.

Enter: third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe, 23, was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Western Kentucky. Zappe set records for passing yards in a season (5,967 yards) and passing touchdowns (62).

The former Western Kentucky star quarterback had an extremely entertaining collegiate career.

Zappe began his collegiate career at Houston Baptist, where he played for four seasons. He then transferred into the Western Kentucky program for his final college year.

The former Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky quarterback finished his college career with 14,433 passing yards and 135 passing touchdowns.

The Patriots are Mac Jones' team, but New England is excited about Zappe, too.

It'll be exciting to see how Zappe performs on Sunday. He's being thrust into a pretty tough environment, playing on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

New England is off to a decent start on Sunday afternoon, at least. The Patriots are leading the Packers, 3-0.

It could be the Bailey Zappe show the rest of the way.