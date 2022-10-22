When Odell Beckham Jr Reportedly Plans To Return To NFL

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Speculation about where Odell Beckham Jr. may sign has become a daily topic of conversation in the NFL media world.

Beckham is viewed as a potential difference maker for whatever team he joins, but it still might be a while before we see the three-time Pro Bowler back on the field.

Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl in February, and a new report from ESPN's Dan Graziano indicates he might have close to two more months on the shelf.

"If you're waiting around on Odell Beckham Jr., you might have to wait a while longer," Graziano wrote. "Two team executives familiar with the Beckham situation told me last week that the realistic time frame for Beckham to be recovered from his knee injury and available to play is around mid-December."

Beckham has been linked to several teams, including the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. The Los Angeles Rams, who he played for last year, and the New York Giants, his first NFL franchise, have also been mentioned.

Earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham was targeting a mid-November return, but obviously, this new report paints a different picture.

One thing is certain: Beckham will be talked about frequently in the coming weeks.