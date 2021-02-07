Where Is Next Year’s Super Bowl? 2022 Date, Location

Super Bowl LV is just moments from kicking off, but one can’t help to think ahead to 2022. Where and when will the big game take place in 2022?

This year’s big game is taking place in Tampa at the Buccaneers’ Raymond Jones Stadium. It’s the second year in a row the Super Bowl has been played in the Sunshine State. Next year, it’ll be heading to the West Coast.

Super Bowl LVI will take place at the beautiful SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. SoFi Stadium opened in September of last year and is now the home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

The 2021-22 NFC and AFC champions will square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6 of 2022 at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC will be broadcasting next season’s big game.

“After a six-year hiatus, the Super Bowl will return to the Golden State in 2022,” writes Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com. “Super Bowl LVI will be held inside California’s SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020. The home of the Rams and Chargers, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. Super Bowl LVI is slated to be kicked off on Sunday, February 6.”

It’d be quite a story if both the Rams and Chargers were able to win their respective conferences and subsequently face off at SoFi Stadium. We don’t see it happening, though.

Kansas City is the team to beat out of the AFC, until proven otherwise. The Rams, meanwhile, should be able to challenge for the NFC title after trading for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Tune into CBS right now to catch this year’s Super Bowl LV from Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa.