Who Could Trade Up To No. 3 In NFL Draft? Here Are 3 Possibilities

The 2020 NFL draft sits two weeks away. While it won’t take place from Las Vegas as scheduled, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear the April 23 start date won’t change.

In the lead-up to the draft, there will be hundreds of mock drafts speculating what will happen. The first two picks of this year’s draft are essentially set – at least that’s according to the consensus around the league.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow. Meanwhile, the Washington Redskins are expected to take star pass rusher Chase Young.

That means the draft really begins with pick No. 3. The Detroit Lions hold the third selection, but could decide to trade down and amass more picks.

Here are three potential teams that could trade up to No. 3:

Miami Dolphins:

The Dolphins make perhaps the most sense as potential trade partner with the Lions. Miami needs a quarterback and trading up to No. 3 to select Tua Tagovailoa or even Justin Herbert is a distinct possibility.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles plans to start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in 2020. Taylor is a quality quarterback, but he hasn’t been able to find playoff success, which leaves questions at the quarterback position. If the Chargers feel strongly about either Tagovailoa or Herbert, they’ll need jump ahead of the Dolphins to make sure they get their man.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Jacksonville could be a wild card in this year’s draft. After trading veteran quarterback Nick Foles for a fourth-round pick, the Jaguars appear to be ready to hand the keys to Gardner Minshew. However, Jacksonville could surprise by sneaking ahead of the Dolphins and Chargers to grab its true quarterback of the future.

***

We truly don’t know what will happen when the draft rolls around in two weeks. However, the Lions be a primary beneficiary of any trade up into the top-five.