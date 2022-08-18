Who Was Troy Aikman's 'Toughest' Call When He Left For ESPN?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman's era at ESPN is set to begin this fall. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned broadcaster left Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader this year.

The former Cowboys star had been with Fox Sports for nearly two decades.

Aikman, who officially left Fox Sports for ESPN back in the spring, said that one phone call was his "toughest" to make.

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said. “She's like a sister to both of us."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Andrews, meanwhile, revealed that she cried when Aikman left for ESPN.

“This all happened fast,” Andrews said on her podcast. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’ll be completely honest, I don’t think a lot of people were. I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things, but when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left ... Oh God, I cried.

“I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now … I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them.”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrews had told The Spun that she desperately wanted Aikman and Buck to return.

"I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding? This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends. I tell them everything and we have the best time – I mean I think, apparently I’m the only one that thinks that way because they’re leaving me. I don’t know, I’ll call you when their contracts are signed," she said.

The new era is starting soon, though.

Andrews' future at Fox Sports was believed to be in doubt, though she opted to re-sign with the network.

The NFL season will be an interesting one, both on the field and in the broadcasting booth.