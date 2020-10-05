Why Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth Have Masks On NBC Tonight

When NBC’s Sunday Night Football opened its broadcast tonight, announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were sporting a different look.

Michaels and Collinsworth were masked up in the booth. The pair had been socially distanced through the first three weeks of the season but this is the first time they’ve been wearing masks.

The reasoning for the change has to do with local regulations. Michaels and Collinsworth, as well as sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya have to wear them tonight.

Santa Clara officials, not California state ones, are making the call here. In Week 1, when NBC broadcast the Rams’ win over the Dallas Cowboys in Los Angeles, no one in the crew had to wear masks.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth asked to wear masks for NBC broadcast by Santa Clara county officials 😷 pic.twitter.com/jP43I5aXJE — The IC Workstation (@ClippelBoardy) October 5, 2020

By the sound of it, Collinsworth isn’t too happy with having his face covered.

Cris seems really amped about wearing a mask in the booth tonight pic.twitter.com/ugMEUU3JYS — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 5, 2020

As for the action on the field, the visiting Philadelphia Eagles lead the San Francisco 49ers 8-7 early in the second quarter.

Philly is looking for its first win of the season, while the Niners are trying to move to 3-1.