Why Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth Have Masks On NBC Tonight

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels speaking onstage.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 13: Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Cris Collinsworth speak onstage during NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

When NBC’s Sunday Night Football opened its broadcast tonight, announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were sporting a different look.

Michaels and Collinsworth were masked up in the booth. The pair had been socially distanced through the first three weeks of the season but this is the first time they’ve been wearing masks.

The reasoning for the change has to do with local regulations. Michaels and Collinsworth, as well as sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya have to wear them tonight.

Santa Clara officials, not California state ones, are making the call here. In Week 1, when NBC broadcast the Rams’ win over the Dallas Cowboys in Los Angeles, no one in the crew had to wear masks.

By the sound of it, Collinsworth isn’t too happy with having his face covered.

As for the action on the field, the visiting Philadelphia Eagles lead the San Francisco 49ers 8-7 early in the second quarter.

Philly is looking for its first win of the season, while the Niners are trying to move to 3-1.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.