Breaking: Chiefs Starter Has Been Suspended For 4 Games

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs defense took a big hit on Monday afternoon.

According to the NFL wire, Chiefs starting linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended for the next four games.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had more details on the Chiefs suspension news.

"Willie Gay Jr. was suspended without pay for the next four games for a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Gay Jr. is eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 17 following the team’s Week 6 game vs. Buffalo," he reported on Monday.

Gay was arrested earlier this year. The NFL's decision to suspend him reportedly stems from that.

"LB Willie Gay was suspended 4 games by the NFL for his January arrest in Overland Park on misdemeanor property damage. Suspension begins immediately. Tough news for the Chiefs. Gay was playing well," Adam Teicher reports.

The Chiefs are 2-0 on the season, coming off a Thursday night win over the Chargers.