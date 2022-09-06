Women's Organization Has Jon Gruden, NFL Punishment Suggestion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks on the field during a timeout in the second half of the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden may be looking for another NFL opportunity, but one of the most prominent women's organizations thinks he shouldn't get one.

In a statement provided to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, the National Organization of Women (NOW) said that Gruden should not be given another chance because of the email scandal which led to his ouster as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last fall.

"Jon Gruden should not be reinstated by the NFL," NOW officials said. "If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia and racism."

Various Gruden emails from 2011 to 2018, which surfaced during the NFL's investigation into the Washington Commanders, were made public last year.

They contained racist, misogynistic and homophobic language, which led to Gruden's midseason dismissal.

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in those emails and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said late last month. "It's shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I've been married for 31 years, and have three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't. I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully, I get another shot."

Right now, we're betting on the likelihood of Gruden, 59, getting another shot being pretty slim, considering he is currently suing the NFL.