X-Ray Results For Patriots Star Mac Jones Are In

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots opened the season with a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Adding injury to insult, Mac Jones underwent tests after the game after suffering an apparent back issue.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the quarterback's X-rays came back negative. Jones has a chance to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the results were "normal," but the Patriots will have to monitor his status this week.

Jones began the season by completing 21 of 30 passes for 213 passing yards with one touchdown, one fumble, and one pick. ESPN assigned him a dismal 9.7 QBR, the worst of all 30 starting quarterbacks who have played before Monday night.

It wasn't the best start for the 24-year-old, who posted 3,801 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in his rookie season. Any lingering doubts about New England's offense behind Joe Judge and Matt Patricia didn't get squashed on Sunday.

If he's not fully healthy, the Patriots should hesitate to rush back Jones to face a Steelers defense that pulverized Joe Burrow with seven sacks and five takeaways. However, Pittsburgh also suffered a significant injury yesterday, as the team fears star defender T.J. Watt tore his pec in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.