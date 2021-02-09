Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter Terez Paylor Has Died At 37

The sports media world has suffered another incalculable loss with the unexpected passing of Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor.

Paylor was just 37 years old. He had been at Yahoo since 2018 after a successful stint as a beat writer covering the Kansas City Chiefs.

Paylor’s fiancée Ebony Reed released a statement on his death through Yahoo this afternoon.

“While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many,” Reed wrote. “Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice.”

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved friend, colleague and Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor has passed away. Statement from Ebony Reed, Terez's fiancée: pic.twitter.com/oUFlJsXnSk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2021

Paylor is the third high-profile sports reporter to pass away in the last several days. NFL.com writer and podcaster Chris Wesseling died last Friday at age 46 after a lengthy battle with cancer, and longtime ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 58.

Now, Paylor is gone, and the sports media world grieves once again. Already, tributes are pouring in from all over the NFL.

As someone who consumed Paylor’s work at the Kansas City Star and at Yahoo, I can say he was an exceptional journalist. The heartbreaking messages from his friends and colleagues show he was also a tremendous man.

Rest in peace.