Zac Taylor Not Happy Postgame: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 on the season, following a Super Bowl appearance.

Cincinnati lost to a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team on Sunday afternoon, with Dallas beating the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called out the officials.

Bengals fans are frustrated with the performance, too.

"This was probably one of the worst excuses Zac Taylor could have made. Horrible play calling. Not going for it on 4th down. Horrible blocking. Starting the game flat. The preparation isn’t there. They gotta do better man this is embarrassing," one fan wrote.

"Dude is in over his head. The Bengals scored a TD on this drive," one fan added.

"A punt….. don’t let that man board the team plane and fire him immediately WHAT A STUPID EXCUSE A PUNT?!?!" another fan wrote.

Can the Bengals rebound?