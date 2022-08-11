Zac Taylor Was Asked If Joe Burrow Will Be Mentally Behind

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discuss a play during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 27, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are easing Joe Burrow back into the action after the star quarterback underwent an appendectomy on July 26.

Unless you count performing wind sprints in a golf cart, Burrow has not practiced since the procedure. The Bengals haven't offered a clear timetable for his return.

When asked if the third-year pro will be behind when getting back on the field, per team reporter Geoff Hobson, head coach Zac Taylor said he's less concerned about Burrow's mindset and focused on re-establishing a playing routine.

"Not mentally," Taylor said. "Obviously the physical reps, it's been two or three weeks, he's certainly, we're going to try to get those reps for him. There will be a portion. We've really gone through all the situational stuff we wanted to get through."

Taylor called Burrow "a smart guy," so he's not fretting the 25-year-old's intellectual ability to make up for lost time. He also doesn't want to rush Burrow back without a careful plan.

"We want to make sure we haven't skipped any steps in terms of areas on the field we want to work on," Taylor continued. "There'll be a lot of consideration when he does get back in the mix about how we structure practice to make sure he's getting a lot of good work in."

His father, Jimmy Burrow, said during an In The Trenches podcast appearance that his son "seems to be getting better every day," and he's hopeful the quarterback can return in a few weeks.

Even if he was 100 percent healthy, Burrow likely wouldn't have played in Friday's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. As of now, nobody has expressed any fear of him missing the start of the regular season.